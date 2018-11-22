Let’s do the numbers on…Thanksgiving

November 22, 2018

U.S. Markets are closed today, so we’ll do some turkey economics for you instead. It’s Thanksgiving, aka the day before Black Friday. We’ll tell you what retailers want from you this season, besides cash. Plus, we look at how to make design more inclusive, and we talk to a woman who has made animation her career. But first, let’s start with a side dish. A good chunk of the country’s sweet potatoes — you know, the ones that end up on your Thanksgiving day table — are grown in North Carolina, but supply may be sparse this year after Hurricane Florence.