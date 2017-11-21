11/21/2017: It's an odd moment to talk about net neutrality

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said today he's going to ask the commission, which is split along party lines in favor the GOP, to get rid of Obama-era rules around net neutrality and adopt a more free-market approach. The move comes at a confusing time for telecommunications policy in this country, and we'll talk about it. Then: About 60,000 Haitians living in the United States are trying to figure out what's next. The Trump administration said it's not going to renew protections that let people driven out of their homes from disaster or war live and work legally here. Citizens of 10 countries currently have that status, and Haitians are the second group this month to get a heads up that their time is running out. Finally, we'll bring you the latest on NAFTA negotiations and a new book about Indian food.