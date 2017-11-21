DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

11/21/2017: It's an odd moment to talk about net neutrality

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said today he's going to ask the commission, which is split along party lines in favor the GOP, to get rid of Obama-era rules around net neutrality and adopt a more free-market approach. The move comes at a confusing time for telecommunications policy in this country, and we'll talk about it. Then: About 60,000 Haitians living in the United States are trying to figure out what's next. The Trump administration said it's not going to renew protections that let people driven out of their homes from disaster or war live and work legally here. Citizens of 10 countries currently have that status, and Haitians are the second group this month to get a heads up that their time is running out. Finally, we'll bring you the latest on NAFTA negotiations and a new book about Indian food.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Heart Of The City (Ain't No Love) (Live) [Explicit]
Jay-Z
Listen and Buy Now
Shove It (feat. Spank Rock)
Santigold
Listen and Buy Now
Big Game (Instrumental)
RJD2
Listen and Buy Now
Dig This
Hocus Pocus
Listen and Buy Now
Dear To Me
Electric Guest
Listen and Buy Now
Arrow Of God
Cyne
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.