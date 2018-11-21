DownloadDownload

How to be a chef, just in time

November 20, 2018

We have a series around here called "How to Be a ..." where notable people tell us how they got their interesting jobs. Today, just in time for the holiday, we have Dominique Crenn. "Not everybody understands how to cook ... they don't have to know how to cook," she says about people who work in her restaurants. "But I hope they can know how to eat." But first: American household debt has reached a record high, topping its previous peak in 2008. We'll look at what that means for the holiday season. Also at a record high: homelessness among students at the largest school district in the nation. We'll look at why. Plus, a conversation with actor Frank Grillo about his new Netflix show.

