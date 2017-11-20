DownloadDownload

11/20/2017: You can't spell antitrust without AT&T

You might have seen it coming. President Donald Trump decided not to reappoint Janet Yellen to a second term chairing the Federal Reserve, and today Yellen announced she's leaving the Fed completely once her successor is confirmed. The way terms of the board of governors are set up, she could have stayed for another seven years. We'll talk about what's next for her and the central bank. Then, we'll bring you the latest on the $85 billion merger between AT&T and Time Warner, which the Justice Department is trying to block. Plus: Congress is about to go on Thanksgiving recess, but tax reform waits for no one.

