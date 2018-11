No one stock should have all that power

November 19, 2018

Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has been arrested by Japanese prosecutors, accused of underreporting his income. As the board at Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi votes on dropping Ghosn, industry experts are wondering if CEOs are holding too much power. Then: Why the rest of the stock market could follow Apple's decline. Plus, how food delivery is changing restaurants and how to make a living designing jewelry.