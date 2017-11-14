DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

11/14/2017: Forget it Jake, it’s Washington

It’s a tax bill! It’s a healthcare bill! It’s a tax bill! It’s a healthcare bill? Just when we were beginning to fully grasp the Senate’s tax bill, Republicans throw in a repeal of the individual health care mandate. And, trade deficits: the president tweeted that he wants them erased — quickly — but why? Economists talk about ways to bring them down, and we have a report on the oil and gas industry, where one trade deficit could become a surplus. Plus, the bipartisan deal in the works to ease banking regulations, and the health risks of fracking.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Jeeper Creeper
Sinkane
Listen and Buy Now
Someone Great
LCD Soundsystem
Listen and Buy Now
Weary
Solange
Listen and Buy Now
Tessellate
alt-J
Listen and Buy Now
Chamakay
Blood Orange
Listen and Buy Now
1 Thing
Amerie
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.