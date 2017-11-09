DownloadDownload

11/09/2017: "That's the end of research in the United States"

That's what policy analyst Barmak Nassirian said when he saw the tax bill. He was thinking of the graduate students who work as research assistants and take advantage of certain tax breaks to offset the cost of their education, which is one of the deductions Republicans working on the bill are looking to slash. Continuing with tax overhaul analysis, we discuss whether cutting corporate taxes will actually bring jobs back to the U.S., since the tax bill can't change the dynamic of the global economy. And with UN climate change talks underway with little support from the White House, we look into the possibility of smaller state and local efforts.

