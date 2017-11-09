DownloadDownload

11/08/2017: The water in the tub is the national debt

And the water flowing into the tub is from deficits. Deficits like the $1.7 trillion in 10 years that the new tax bill is expected to add, according to the Congressional Budget Office. How long until the tub overflows? We explore that metaphor and other ways to think about our debt situation. And a week into the open enrollment period for Obamacare, we talk about how the change in administrations has affected people signing up for health care. Plus, can Snapchat's popularity among teens translate into share price? And finally, a dispatch from China ahead of President Donald Trump's trade talks with Xi Jinping. 

