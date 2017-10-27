DownloadDownload

with Kai Ryssdal

10/27/2017: Politicians love to hate regulations

But how did they actually come about — and why? We play a segment from the new season of Marketplace's The Uncertain Hour, a documentary podcast exploring the origin of regulations in America, starting with the story of one fervent homemaker, Ruth Desmond. And as the tax bill countdown begins, we look at how tax cuts will be paid for — likely by getting rid of nearly every deduction. Plus, is Amazon planning a takeover of the prescription drug and business-to-business office supply industries, too?        

Kai Ryssdal
