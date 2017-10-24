DownloadDownload

10/24/2017: The Uber of office space

Out with the old and in with the new: New York's iconic Lord & Taylor building will become the headquarters of WeWork, a co-working startup that transformed the office leasing business to become the largest leaser of new office space. They're on the up for now, hurtling toward a future as a full-on millenial lifestyle brand with more than 150,000 members worldwide. In other HQ news, we tell a tale of two Dallases, one before and one and after it failed to woo Boeing's corporate headquarters. And there's an uptick in enrollment in historically black colleges and universities. We go to Morgan State University in Baltimore to find out why.  

