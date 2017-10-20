DownloadDownload

10/20/2017: Macroeconomics' big mystery

Seeking answers on why inflation won't do what everyone expects it to, Kai Ryssdal interviews a former Fed governor. In the world of health care, we investigate why rates of uninsured Americans are up for the first time since 2014 and what type of emergency President Donald Trump will declare the opioid epidemic. Plus, we'll run through this week's steps forward (and backward) in NAFTA renegotiations, tax reform and Trump's impending appointment of the next Fed chair. And we get status updates from Puerto Rico, where power hasn't come back for many residents, and the Florida Keys, where they're busy luring tourists back to the islands. 

