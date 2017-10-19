10/19/2017: Today's word is "brain drain"

Kai promised we weren't going to talk about tax reform today, but it kept coming up: Pat Tiberi's resignation from Congress signals a "brain drain" of tax code experts in the Ways and Means Committee, which could make tax reform a lot messier. And we checked in with a union leader in Erie, Pennsylvania, who wasn't exactly moved by President Trump's big announcement that tax reform would lead to the rebirth of American industry. But we mostly focus on government regulation of political ads on Facebook and Google, corporate restructuring and how Brexit could collapse the British cheese industry.