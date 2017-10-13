DownloadDownload

10/13/17: Time is running out for Congress

We wrap up the news week wondering: Will Congress be able to pass any big legislation in 2017? What will happen to low-income people seeking health care once government subsidies disappear? Will President Donald Trump and European leaders decide to impose new sanctions on Iran? Plus, corporate America's reliance on nondisclosure agreements helps serial harassers stay under the radar and aren't necessarily protecting public interest, so why do we still have them? And, on a more personal note, it would make it a lot harder for us to do our jobs if we didn't have accurate economic data. The Census Bureau usually takes care of this every five years, but the upcoming count has already been delayed by six months because of funding cuts. 

