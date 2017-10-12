DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

10/12/17: If you can't repeal it ...

President Donald Trump signed an executive order today that will eventually allow Americans to buy health insurance with lower premiums. While younger, healthier people may be able to take advantage of these plans, they may exclude some sick people with pre-existing conditions and other factors Obamacare eradicated. The president is keeping us in business as fact-checkers: Last night he said the rising stock market will fix the debt problem. But debt and stocks are entirely different assets and can't be compared dollar for dollar. And while fires rage in Northern California, we look into the risk assessment of floods and why some in Houston would prefer their homes stay off official floodplain maps.  

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Let the Mountain Come to You
Sam Cohen
Listen and Buy Now
Saxy Beast
Wuh Oh
Listen and Buy Now
Afria Talks to You
Delicate Steve
Listen and Buy Now
Skipping Rocks
Oddisee
Listen and Buy Now
Cut to Black (Instrumental)
Lemaitre
Listen and Buy Now
Windchimes
Eyeliner
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.