with Kai Ryssdal

"We function very well in chaos"

September 13, 2018 | 8:00 PM

President Donald Trump rejected the government’s assessment of the death toll from Hurricane Maria this morning. "3,000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico,” he tweeted, accusing Democrats of inflating the number. Those statements are not grounded in fact. What is a fact is that the island was devastated, and thousands did die because of a lack of electricity, shelter, food and water. With that in mind, we talked with chef José Andrés today about his experience feeding thousands of Puerto Ricans in the storm's wake. But first: Between wildfires and the approach of Hurricane Florence, many Americans are expected to rebuild damaged homes. But demand for building materials, alongside tariffs on wood and steel, could drive costs up. We'll look at what happens when trade wars and disaster recovery collide. Plus, can the Apple Watch disrupt Life Alert?

Kai Ryssdal
