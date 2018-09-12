DownloadDownload

The software that changed the economy

September 12, 2018 | 8:00 PM

You probably haven't heard of Michael Osinski. He's an oyster farmer in upstate New York. But before he did that, in the '80s, he wrote the software that helped banks securitize mortgages — software that would contribute to Lehman's collapse and to the financial crisis at large. We'll bring you his story today, but first a look at e-cigarettes. The FDA is giving  manufacturers like Juul 60 days to come up with a game plan addressing teen vaping, threatening to pull products if they don’t comply. Then: the sociology of white privilege.

From this Episode

