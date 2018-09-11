How banks got "too big to fail"

The phrase "too big to fail" is closely associated with the financial crisis of a decade ago, and it was used as a justification for government bailouts. It wasn't always this way. There was a time when most banks were small, and they liked it that way. Today, just six banks manage more than half the assets in the entire U.S. banking industry. We'll trace how it happened, and talk to the owner of a very different "Lehman" business about what it was like living through 2008. Plus, we'll answer more listener questions about trade and take a look at just how well FEMA's prepared for hurricane season.