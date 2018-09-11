DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

How banks got "too big to fail"

The phrase "too big to fail" is closely associated with the financial crisis of a decade ago, and it was used as a justification for government bailouts. It wasn't always this way. There was a time when most banks were small, and they liked it that way. Today, just six banks manage more than half the assets in the entire U.S. banking industry. We'll trace how it happened, and talk to the owner of a very different "Lehman" business about what it was like living through 2008. Plus, we'll answer more listener questions about trade and take a look at just how well FEMA's prepared for hurricane season.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Dans Le Noir
Dark Rooms
Listen and Buy Now
Do I Wanna Know?
Arctic Monkeys
Listen and Buy Now
Heard 'Em Say [feat. Adam Levine] [Explicit]
Kanye West
Listen and Buy Now
Coffin Nails
MF Doom
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.