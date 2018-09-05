DownloadDownload

Nobody likes thinking about a financial crisis

We continue our conversation with Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, and instead of looking back at the financial crisis 10 years ago, we look forward to potential economic what-if scenarios. Kashkari thinks uncertainty in emerging markets could spark a new crisis, so we'll take a closer look at the plunge of currencies abroad. Also, a look back to FEMA’s response to Hurricane Maria. According to a new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office, FEMA wasn’t ready to handle the disaster. We talk about why that was the case. Plus, how much do you spend in a week? We sat down with Refinery29’s Work & Money Editor Lindsey Stanberry about the website's Money Diaries series.

