The biggest bailout in history, 10 years later

Neel Kashkari runs the Minneapolis Fed now, but 10 years ago he was in charge of the Troubled Asset Relief Program, also known as the bank bailout. We talked with Kashkari about how TARP architects put a pricetag on the bailout, how his life changed after the crisis and what Congress would do if another one hit. Then, why Nike chose Colin Kaepernick as the new face of Nike's "Just Do It" campaign. Plus, what you need to know about political ads on Facebook.

