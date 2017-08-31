DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

08/31/2017: Power's out

A refrigerated storage container at the Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, Texas, exploded this morning. Well, the sheriff calls it a chemical reaction indirectly caused by flooding, which killed the power and backup power that was keeping the container cool. At any rate, it was bad, and eight more could go off. We'll start today's show by looking at the electrical grid: a piece of critical infrastructure that's very vulnerable to storms like Harvey. Then: We talked yesterday about the White House's tax plan, which, right now, doesn't exist. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talked about it on CNBC today, and we'll break down his remarks. What you need to know about Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, before Trump potentially overturns it.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

J-Boy
Phoenix
Listen and Buy Now
You're Not Good Enough
Blood Orange
Listen and Buy Now
Good Will Come to You
Fruit Bats
Listen and Buy Now
Strange Boy (Bonus Track)
The Shacks
Listen and Buy Now
Bus in These Streets
Thundercat
Listen and Buy Now
Country House
Blur
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.