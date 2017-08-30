DownloadDownload

08/30/2017: The White House doesn't have a tax plan

President Trump laid out his tax plan during a speech in Springfield, Missouri, today. Except, well, the White House has more of a sheet of bullet points than a plan. There are no details, although the president laid out four principles of tax reform, which we'll talk through at the top of the show. Then: According to FEMA, 40 percent of businesses that close during a disaster never reopen. And of those that do, nearly a quarter fail within a year. There are any number of reasons for that, but when it comes to floods, there's a certain structural problem that has to do with the National Flood Insurance Program. Plus: Will electric cars put mechanics out of business?

