Trade war on a stick

We're headed to the Minnesota State Fair today, not for the live music or seed art or the fried cheese curds, but for trade talk. The fair is abuzz with talk of the trade war, as the state's iron mines enjoy some relief and its farmers feel the sting of retaliatory tariffs. Then: Reflecting workplaces everywhere, gubernatorial candidates Cynthia Nixon and Andrew Cuomo are fighting over the room temperature for tonight’s debate in New York. We'll look at this summer AC battle of the sexes. Plus, how VCs think and the big business of pilgrimages.