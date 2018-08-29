DownloadDownload

Trade war on a stick

We're headed to the Minnesota State Fair today, not for the live music or seed art or the fried cheese curds, but for trade talk. The fair is abuzz with talk of the trade war, as the state's iron mines enjoy some relief and its farmers feel the sting of retaliatory tariffs. Then: Reflecting workplaces everywhere, gubernatorial candidates Cynthia Nixon and Andrew Cuomo are fighting over the room temperature for tonight’s debate in New York. We'll look at this summer AC battle of the sexes. Plus, how VCs think and the big business of pilgrimages.

Economy

Talkin' trade war at the Minnesota State Fair

By Elizabeth Dunbar
August 29, 2018
A Ferris Wheel turns as people check out John Deere tractors on Machinery Hill at the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.
Evan Frost | MPR News

Nearly two million people visit the 12-day Minnesota State Fair every year. Visitors can take in live music, eat a lot of fried food and sweets, hop on carnival rides, and take in exhibits that celebrate the state’s agriculture industry. The fair is also a place for citizens to meet with their elected officials to discuss the big issues of the day, like a trade war.

Kai Ryssdal
Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.