DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

"A mass-delusion event"

Kai Ryssdal's in Minnesota today to chat with Neel Kashkari, the Minneapolis Fed president who presided over the bank bailout back in 2008. We'll have the full conversation next week, but today you can hear him talk about watching TARP fail to pass Congress the first time and the "mass-delusion event" that lead to the financial crisis. It's all part of our series, Divided Decade, marking the 10 years since that crisis. But first: The Trump administration announced a trade deal with Mexico, but a statute on presidential authority may cause a debate in Congress that could be an obstacle. We'll tell you what you need to know. Plus: Brett Kavanaugh and the Chevron Doctrine.     

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Be Careful [Explicit]
Cardi B
Listen and Buy Now
Isabella of Castile
STRFKR
Listen and Buy Now
Jungle
Tash Sultana
Listen and Buy Now
Realize
Matilde Davoli
Listen and Buy Now
Youth
Ben Khan
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.