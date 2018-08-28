"A mass-delusion event"

Kai Ryssdal's in Minnesota today to chat with Neel Kashkari, the Minneapolis Fed president who presided over the bank bailout back in 2008. We'll have the full conversation next week, but today you can hear him talk about watching TARP fail to pass Congress the first time and the "mass-delusion event" that lead to the financial crisis. It's all part of our series, Divided Decade, marking the 10 years since that crisis. But first: The Trump administration announced a trade deal with Mexico, but a statute on presidential authority may cause a debate in Congress that could be an obstacle. We'll tell you what you need to know. Plus: Brett Kavanaugh and the Chevron Doctrine.