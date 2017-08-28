08/28/2017: Why Houston floods

The thing about Hurricane Harvey is that other than there's gonna be more rain in and around Houston, there's a whole lot we don't know. We'll start with oil. Some of the biggest oil refineries in the country, not to mention the Port of Houston, are shut down right now, and it's not clear when any of that will open back up. Then we'll talk about the empty posts at key agencies responding to Harvey and the shelter strategy for people whose homes are underwater. Plus, we'll look at why Houston is especially susceptible to flooding. Believe it or not, there's other news to talk about today, too, including the Trump administration's restoration of a program that gives military gear to police and Uber's new CEO.