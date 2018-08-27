When is a trade deal not a trade deal?

Today, actually. President Donald Trump got Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on speaker phone in the Oval Office to announce a new potential trade deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. Wait, you might be saying to yourself, NAFTA has three countries in it. Whither Canada? We'll tell you everything you need to know. Then, why Uber is investing in bikes. Plus, we'll talk with the comedian behind "The Headless Women of Hollywood," a blog that explores sexism in movie advertising.