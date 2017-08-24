DownloadDownload

08/24/2017: How tariffs helped along the Great Depression

The four-letter word of global trade (so to speak) is "tariff." There are times when tariffs seem like they'd be a good thing, usually when people with power feel like the economy's not working for them. But if you bring up tariffs in polite conversation with a bunch of economists, they're gonna go right to the Smoot-Hawley Act of 1930. Perhaps the most infamous of American tariffs, it's credited by some with deepening the Great Depression. We'll talk about it as we continue our series on globalization, "Trade-off." Plus, we'll bring you the latest on the White House, Congress and the possibility of a government shutdown. Then: Taylor Swift is putting out a new single tonight, ahead of a new album in November, and you know we found the business angles.

Kai Ryssdal
