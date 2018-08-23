DownloadDownload

Would impeachment really tank the stock market?

In a week that's seen the looming threat of impeachment and the longest bull market ever, President Donald Trump has said the former would crash the latter. We'll kick off today's show by examining whether presidential scandals can really affect markets. Then, a conversation with Jo-Ann Stores CEO Jill Soltau, who's rallying customers to speak out against tariffs. Plus, what it's like to be black in the fashion industry and why "The Big Bang Theory" will likely be a big moneymaker for years after it goes off air.

