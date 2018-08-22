In other news ...

The Environmental Protection Agency released details today of its plan to replace the Obama-era rules governing carbon emissions from power plants. This proposal gives a lot of concessions to the coal industry and is a step toward ending what the president calls the "war on coal." But even if this plan makes it through the long, dirty fight to become law, how much difference can regulatory changes make to the coal industry in the face of rapidly evolving market forces? Also on today's show: You guessed it, tariffs. We get insight on steel tariffs from industry insiders. Later in the show, we talk about immigration south of the border. Many migrants cross through Mexico hoping to enter the United States, but Mexico’s incoming president has a plan to curb the flow.