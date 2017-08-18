DownloadDownload

with Kai Ryssdal

08/18/2017: Life in a "New Deal Utopia."

Steve Bannon has joined the list of recent White House departures, and with that, the prospect of a trade war with China got a little less likely. And that's good, because in spite of all the real economic competition between the world's two largest economies, they need each other. To that end: Beijing put out some new rules on overseas investments today, specifically limits on certain kinds of foreign acquisitions by Chinese companies. We'll talk about what that means. Then: During the Great Depression, the government started an experiment. It designed and built entire towns that were federally planned and subsidized. They were called Greenbelt Towns, and three of them got made before politics and economics got in the way. We'll talk with photographer Jason Reblando, who explores the Greenbelt in his new book "New Deal Utopias." Plus, as always, we'll cover a busy week in business and economic news during the Weekly Wrap.

From this Episode

