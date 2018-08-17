So ... you ever record anyone at work?

No judgement if you did. Verbally promised promotions can go up in a poof of smoke and proving a boss or co-worker is abusive is a lot easier when you have solid proof. But there are a few things you should think about before you hit that record button. Then: Public transportation doesn't cost a lot of money, but for people who rely on it to get to work, transit can cost a lot of time. We'll look at "time poverty" and how it affects American workers. Plus, we do the numbers on the streaming TV arms race.