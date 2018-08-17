DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

So ... you ever record anyone at work?

No judgement if you did. Verbally promised promotions can go up in a poof of smoke and proving a boss or co-worker is abusive is a lot easier when you have solid proof. But there are a few things you should think about before you hit that record button. Then: Public transportation doesn't cost a lot of money, but for people who rely on it to get to work, transit can cost a lot of time. We'll look at "time poverty" and how it affects American workers. Plus, we do the numbers on the streaming TV arms race.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Aretha
Pete Rock
Listen and Buy Now
Invocation of the Duke
daKAH Hip Hop Orchestra
Listen and Buy Now
C.R.E.A.M. [Explicit]
Wu-Tang Clan
Listen and Buy Now
Hanging Gardens
Classixx
Listen and Buy Now
Afria Talks to You
Delicate Steve
Listen and Buy Now
Together for One Last Dance
Junior Senior
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.