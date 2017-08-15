08/15/2017: Why would CEOs stick with Trump?

An infrastructure announcement turned into an off-the-rails press conference this afternoon as President Trump blasted the four (now five) CEOs who have left his manufacturing council. We'll correct the record on some of his criticisms and then zoom out to the bigger question: If you're a CEO tapped for one of these White House advisory roles, why do you stay? Then: Trump has nominated people to fill just 106 of 577 key Senate-confirmed jobs in his administration. NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are both lacking permanent leadership. We'll try to figure out what's at stake for the scientific community without — or with — someone in charge. Plus: Your pumpkin pie is a lie, and we'll tell you why.