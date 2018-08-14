DownloadDownload

Can Greece finally finance itself?

The Greek government is declaring the end of its financial crisis and will celebrate Bailout Exit Day on Aug. 20. But how do the Greek people really feel about their economy? We went to Greece to find out. Meanwhile, in America, banks have been warned by the FBI that ATM hacks are on rise. We tell you what you need to know. Also on today's show: Slavery is an ugly part of America’s business history, one often ignored. A new book, “Accounting for Slavery: Masters and Management,” examines this and the connections between slavery and capitalism. Author Caitlin Rosenthal walks us through her findings. (08/14/18)

