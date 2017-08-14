Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

08/14/2017: When Trump does something — or doesn't — what's a CEO to do?

Seeing how we've started this program more than once with a tweet from the chief executive, we'll start today with a tweet from a chief executive. Pharmaceutical CEO Kenneth Frazier was a member of President Trump's Manufacturing Council until this morning. He announced his resignation on Twitter, citing Trump's belated response to the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend. Trump responded with two searing tweets Monday about drug prices. Frazier and the dozens of other CEO advisers to the president are once again facing scrutiny over their response to a national issue with Trump at the center. Then: One small fishing town in Maine is trying something new to help the next generation gain valuable work skills: a new charter school focused on the idea of work-based learning, designed to put students into the community and expose them to different kinds of jobs in their state. Plus: James Patterson has a new book out, and the villain is very familiar...

