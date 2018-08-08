Elon Musk's taking his car company and going home

Say what you will about Elon Musk — he's not shy about saying what he thinks. The Tesla CEO tweeted this morning that he was considering taking the electric car company private, "funding secured." We'll talk about what that meant for markets, but also what it might mean for the American car consumer, because if there's gonna be a lot more Model 3s on the road, we're gonna have to learn how they work. Then: Google likes to do big things, but whether it gets those big things done is a whole other matter. Case in point: What ever happened to Google Fiber? Plus, what you need to know about Disney's foray into the streaming video business.