A trilli, a trilli, a trilli, a trilli

We do the numbers all the time, but today's is the biggest yet: Apple is the first company to reach an estimated $1 trillion market capitalization. We'll talk about what that means on today's show. But first: The Trump administration announced its plans to freeze automobile fuel economy and emissions standards at 2020 levels. In theory, that's meant to help the car industry, right? It has to worry not quite as much about environmental regulations. But another way to look at it is that it's hard to do business when the goalposts keep moving. Plus: We'll talk with the director of "The Spy Who Dumped Me."