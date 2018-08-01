The brave new world of legalized sports gambling

The NBA has become the first major sports league in this country to sign a deal with a sports betting operation. Back in May, the Supreme Court said it was OK for states to legalize sports betting, meaning Las Vegas would no longer have a monopoly. ESPN reports the deal the NBA signed with MGM Resorts is worth $25 million over three years. We'll talk about how that might play out. Then: A MoviePass competitor is expanding to the United States just as the company is struggling. Can Sinemia make the business model work? We asked its CEO. Plus: Google might be developing a new version of its search engine just for China. We'll tell you what you need to know.