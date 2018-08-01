DownloadDownload

The brave new world of legalized sports gambling

The NBA has become the first major sports league in this country to sign a deal with a sports betting operation. Back in May, the Supreme Court said it was OK for states to legalize sports betting, meaning Las Vegas would no longer have a monopoly. ESPN reports the deal the NBA signed with MGM Resorts is worth $25 million over three years. We'll talk about how that might play out. Then: A MoviePass competitor is expanding to the United States just as the company is struggling. Can Sinemia make the business model work? We asked its CEO. Plus: Google might be developing a new version of its search engine just for China. We'll tell you what you need to know.

Music from this Show

Burn the Witch
Radiohead
Mermaid In Heaven
The Neptunes
Chamakay
Blood Orange
Saint Ivy
Beach Fossils
Sweet Harmony
The Beloved
Maria También
Khruangbin
