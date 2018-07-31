DownloadDownload

with Kai Ryssdal

In LA, driving to work can be a part-time job of its own

Southern California's housing market is as hot as ever, with home prices double the national average. That has many buyers searching for more affordable houses outside the city, and that means a much longer commute. Think 90+ minutes. Then: The Labor Department says employer benefit spending is the highest they've seen in 10 years. But are benefits really getting better, or just more expensive? Plus, the latest on pressures on the Chinese economy and Utah's plan to break the cycle of poverty.

Cómo Me Quieres
Khruangbin
Respiration [feat. Common] [Explicit]
Black Star
J-Boy
Phoenix
Hard To Say Goodbye
Washed Out
Father Sister Berzerker
Tobacco
Kai Ryssdal
