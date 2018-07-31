Uncertainty is spelled t-a-r-i-f-f-s

It’s report card time for U.S. companies. Every three months, corporate executives from publicly traded companies sit down with shareholders to share their quarterly earnings. This quarter, CEOs are stuck between those shareholders and the trade war. They're hoping you'll help save them. Then: Snap, the company behind Snapchat, is picking up and leaving Venice, the beach community in LA it's called home for years. We'll look at the legacy the company is leaving behind there. Plus, a conversation with a Montana mall owner who says business these days is like "3D chess and all the pieces are the same color."