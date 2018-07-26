Talking summer TV with "Sharp Objects" producer Marti Noxon

Summer has traditionally been kind of a dead zone on the television calendar. The big networks mostly save their big premieres for fall. But increasingly, and especially this summer, with streaming services and cable networks pumping out more and more content, there's a lot to watch out there. We'll talk with producer Marti Noxon, who's behind HBO's "Sharp Objects," about TV business and her other two shows on air this summer. Plus, GDP numbers come out tomorrow, and experts predict strong growth. But with tax cuts, tariffs and high consumer spending, what will this number really mean for the economy? Then, looking back on the career of former Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne.