What's carbon really cost?

Under the Trump administration, federal agencies are no longer required to determine the financial costs of climate change, so a group of scientists have stepped up to the plate. We'll talk about that project and what it can tell us about the real-world cost of carbon. Plus: Amid rising tensions with the United States, Japan and the European Union have struck a new trade deal with each other. Then: We'll talk with Lauren Greenfield about her new film “Generation Wealth."