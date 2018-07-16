Hi, I'd like to file a complaint

DownloadDownload

We're starting today with news from overseas, not Helsinki but Geneva, where the World Trade Organization is fielding complains from China against the United States, and the U.S. against pretty much everybody. We'll talk about what happens next and what it could mean for the brewing trade war(s). Then: site glitches aside, Amazon's Prime Day has become a sort of Black Friday in July, which means a lot of packages will be on the move these next few days. We'll look at whether the shipping industry will be able to, uh, deliver. Plus: If you're sad the World Cup's over, there's always baseball ... and Major League Baseball has lots of open seats.

