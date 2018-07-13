Mergers and mergers and mergers and acquisitions

The Department of Justice is appealing the ruling that cleared Time Warner's $85 billion merger with AT&T, the government announced just before we put out yesterday's show. Today, we're trying to game out what's next, especially since the merger's already begun. Then, we'll look at the other huge media deal in the offing: Disney and Comcast's bidding war for 21st Century Fox, and Hulu's role in it. And, of course, we'll tackle the fire hose of political news in the Weekly Wrap.