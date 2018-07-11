NATO's IOUs

If you thought all the Chinese trade talk was testy, you should see footage from President Donald Trump's first day of North Atlantic Treaty Organization meetings today. Trump slammed American allies, saying "many countries owe us a tremendous amount of money" from years of defense spending. And that was just the photo op. We'll fill you in on the NATO meeting and what to expect during the next few days of talks in Brussels. Plus, the latest on those tariffs. Then: Like a lot of cities hit hard by the housing crisis, foreclosed homes in South Euclid, Ohio were bought on the cheap by investors, who planned to flip them when the market recovered. But it didn't, really, and now some landlords are unloading them with shady rent-to-own deals.