The SCOTUS news is just starting

President Donald Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court came with a little surprise and a lot of theater. But what happens next should come as no surprise at all: millions of dollars and hundreds of hours of advertising for and against Kavanaugh's appointment. We'll talk about what to expect. Then: We'll explain the upcoming rent control ballot measure in California, and what it could mean for the affordable housing crisis around the country. Plus, what you need to know about Trump, Pfizer and the market for one of that company's most profitable drugs: Viagra.