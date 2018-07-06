DownloadDownload

Where's the exit?

Well, here we are. As of July 6, the U.S. is officially at odds with our biggest trading partner, to say nothing of several other large economies. So, what's the exit strategy? That's what we'll try to figure out today. Then, it's important to note this is all happening at a time when the American economy is doing quite well. We'll dig into the latest evidence of that: today's jobs report, which saw unemployment tick up, albeit for a good reason. Plus, we'll look at why even celebrity chef-owned restaurants are always "an inch from disaster."

