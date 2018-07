The trade war is about to get real

Today might feel like a Monday, but it's actually the end of the week, which means U.S. tariffs against China go into effect tomorrow. Should you be worried about inflation? Or even ... deflation? We'll talk about it, then head to a Georgian pecan farm to see the impact of Chinese tariffs up close. Plus, how the "world's friendliest border" became the front for another trade dispute. And finally, how the box office bounced back this summer.