with Kai Ryssdal

If these bond market interest rates could talk

Turns out, they kind of can. You just have to watch the yield curve. And if you don't know how to do that, listen up, because on today's show we break it down and talk about why economists are worried about a possible recession with employment this high and an economy so healthy. Another tip: You can predict the future by listening to changes in foreign direct investment. Plus, renting to own was the strategy for many investors after sweeping up thousands of foreclosed homes during the financial crisis. It was an easy solution for sellers, but what was the real cost for the tenants? And the latest installment of My Economy comes to us from across the pond. Then, a special announcement: Hosts Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood have been having secret conversations with a voice-control system you may have heard of named Alexa.

Kai Ryssdal
