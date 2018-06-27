DownloadDownload

Having our day in court

Seems like every story in the news this week begins and ends at the Supreme Court. Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement today, of course, but we're focusing on the ruling that public-sector labor unions can no longer collect fees from nonmembers. So if you are not a union member, what does this mean for you? And because of this ruling, more than 20 states will have to change their labor laws. We talk about how these states will move forward. Plus, New York City has never been more safe, clean, healthy … or rich. So how has mega-wealth changed the city and its potential?

