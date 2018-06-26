DownloadDownload

The tech industry vs. the travel ban

Today, a break from talking about the border with Mexico to talk about another migration dispute: President Donald Trump's travel ban, which the Supreme Court upheld today. We revisit how businesses plan to navigate around the restrictions and what's at stake for tech companies. And HBO’s “Westworld” used creative marketing to become one of the most talked-about shows on TV. Series co-creator Jonathan Nolan is on the program talking about making television in today's crowded market. Plus, the new U.S. tax law lets companies keep more of their earnings for investments, but could tariffs sweep those gains away? 

