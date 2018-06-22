DownloadDownload

More of your trade questions, answered

Amid all the chaos and controversy at the southwest border, there's still a trade war brewing on multiple fronts. Today on the show, we'll tackle more of your questions about all things tariffs and trade. Then: Street vending in Los Angeles is a half-billion-dollar industry that’s illegal. We'll look at the tangled relationship between street vendors and the law. But first, AMC's challenger to MoviePass, the latest on Mexico's elections and, of course, the Weekly Wrap.

